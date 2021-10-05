City dwellers endure frustratingly loud and irritating horns while jostling through an array of vehicles on Indian roads on a daily basis. The good news is, govt is listening to your problems. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. Gadkari said he put an end to red beacons.

“Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police.

“An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears.

“I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium," Gadkari said.

Gadkari was speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been tracking decibel levels at key traffic junctions in several cities.

Cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, among others, have been found to be the noisiest in the country.

The government mandates that noise levels in residential areas should not exceed 55 dB during the day (and 45 at night).

