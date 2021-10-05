Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bye-bye to loud irritating horns on Indian roads as govt plans tabla, flute sounds as vehicles trumpet

Bye-bye to loud irritating horns on Indian roads as govt plans tabla, flute sounds as vehicles trumpet

Premium
Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them. Photo: Hindustan Times 
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he is planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

City dwellers endure frustratingly loud and irritating horns while jostling through an array of vehicles on Indian roads on a daily basis. The good news is, govt is listening to your problems. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles. 

City dwellers endure frustratingly loud and irritating horns while jostling through an array of vehicles on Indian roads on a daily basis. The good news is, govt is listening to your problems. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles. 

Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. Gadkari said he put an end to red beacons. 

Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. Gadkari said he put an end to red beacons. 

“Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police. 

“Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police. 

“An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears. 

“An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears. 

“I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium," Gadkari said. 

“I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium," Gadkari said. 

Gadkari was speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik. 

Gadkari was speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik. 

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been tracking decibel levels at key traffic junctions in several cities. 

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been tracking decibel levels at key traffic junctions in several cities. 

Cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, among others, have been found to be the noisiest in the country. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

After Evergrande, another Chinese developer fails to ma ...

Premium

Odisha to provide free medical, engineering coaching to ...

Premium

India’s Covid vaccination drive is now i-Drone driven: ...

Premium

Free sand for beneficiaries of  PM Awas Yojana in ...

Cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, among others, have been found to be the noisiest in the country. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

After Evergrande, another Chinese developer fails to ma ...

Premium

Odisha to provide free medical, engineering coaching to ...

Premium

India’s Covid vaccination drive is now i-Drone driven: ...

Premium

Free sand for beneficiaries of  PM Awas Yojana in ...

The government mandates that noise levels in residential areas should not exceed 55 dB during the day (and 45 at night).

The government mandates that noise levels in residential areas should not exceed 55 dB during the day (and 45 at night).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!