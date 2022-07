The list of candidates for the August 11 Legislative Council by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka was made public by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 30. Two Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh will be filled through elections, while a seat in Karnataka will be up for election.

According to the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, the party nominated Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar, Nirmala Paswan, and Baburao Chinchanasuru as candidates for the council by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.

Paswan is the vice president of the BJP's Kashi region, while Sainthwar is the party's regional chief for Gorakhpur. Following the resignation of BJP politician Thakur Jaiveer Singh and the passing of Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hassan, the two seats in Uttar Pradesh became vacant. The party won all 36 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections, which were held earlier in April. 33 seats had been won by the BJP.

Azam Khan's Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold of Rampur, where the BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi ran for the Lok Sabha, was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, a significant political move in Uttar Pradesh in June.

The BJP ran for newly-joined party member Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi in Rampur. Asim Raja, a candidate for the SP, was chosen by Azam Khan. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not run in the Rampur district.

Veteran SP politician Azam Khan resigned after being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the most recent state election, leaving a vacancy in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan won the Rampur seat to become a member of parliament.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party, resigned from his position as a result of his victory in the state Assembly elections as an MLA.

(With ANI inputs)