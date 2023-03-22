Byju Raveendran second-richest entrepreneur in global education sector: Hurun Global Rich List3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:10 PM IST
As per the report, Byju Raveendran and his family are ranked 994th on the global list of Indian billionaires, having risen 1,005 positions in the past three years
Edtech major BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran has become the second-richest entrepreneur in the global education sector, showed M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023 released on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×