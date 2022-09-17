Byju’s $22-billion valuation makes no sense to Harsh Goenka; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw agrees2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Harsh Goenka and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw seem to be confused about how Byju’s is valued at $22 billion.
One of India’s most valuable startups, Byju’s, has grabbed the attention of Harsh Goenka and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, but for all the wrong reasons. Two of India’s most prominent business personalities seem to be confused about how Byju’s is valued at $22 billion.