Byju's CEO assures company's compliance after raids over alleged forex law violations2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
After raids on suspect of breach of foreign exchange laws, CEO of one of India's biggest edutech platforms, Byju Raveendran, has assured its employees that the company has followed all the government norms since inception
Indian education platform Byju's CEO is confident that the country's financial crime-fighting agency will find the company compliant after raids on its premises over suspected breaches of foreign exchange laws, according to an internal memo.
