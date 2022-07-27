In a furious LinkedIn post, Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath referred to news reports as hearsay. Her statement coincides with prior media reports that claimed that the edtech giant, the jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team, owed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rs. 86.21 crore in unpaid debts.

Also Read: Byjus is bigger, values itself at $23bn

“The bizarreness of the fake news story that we have not paid our dues to the BCCI was only matched by the urgency with which ‘media’ organizations ‘reported’ it. Even in this age of post-truth and verifying-after-reporting, we expect at least the real journalists to do some basic fact checks and not get swayed by hearsay and concocted stories by vested parties," she wrote.

“As they say, a lie travels around the world while the truth is putting its shoes on. The truth is now out with its shoes on," Gokulnath added.

Also Read: Lawmaker Karti P Chidambaram asks fraud regulator to investigate BYJU's finances

The Byju's co-founder’s remarks were associated with a news report by The Times of India that refuted the allegations. Sources revealed to the publication that, while the new contract between BCCI and Byju's is prepared, it hasn't yet been signed. The money pending is for the number of matches played after the contract expired. Thus, the outstanding sum can only be paid out after the contract is signed.

Also Read: Byju’s plans to raise $2.4 bn to buy American edtech firm 2U

Byju's had taken Oppo's spot on the Team India jersey in September 2019, and the contract is currently up for renewal.

BCCI officials have been complaining about how recent inaccurate and biassed press leaks have harmed their own interests. Those in the know claim that the information is incorrect since there isn't yet a contract in place because the sum that was leaked to the media — ₹86.21 crore — is so exact that someone with intimate knowledge of it revealed it hours after the BCCI's apex council meeting ended.

Also Read: Byju's struggles to close $800 mn funding as global tech rout weighs on valuations

Top BCCI sources concurred to TOI that Byju's had paid the cricket board all past due amounts due in accordance with the contract in place and also acknowledged that the cricket board is in possession of a bank guarantee from Byju's that significantly exceeds the "pending amount" as reported in the media.