Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath slams ‘fake news’ on pending BCCI dues2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM IST
The statement coincides with prior media reports that claimed that Byju's owed the BCCI Rs. 86.21 crore in unpaid debts.
In a furious LinkedIn post, Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath referred to news reports as hearsay. Her statement coincides with prior media reports that claimed that the edtech giant, the jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team, owed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rs. 86.21 crore in unpaid debts.