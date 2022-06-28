Byju’s delays payments for $1 billion Aakash acquisition2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Byju’s is India’s most valuable startup, with a valuation of $22 billion, according to the market researcher CB Insights.
Byju’s is India’s most valuable startup, with a valuation of $22 billion, according to the market researcher CB Insights.
Listen to this article
Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.