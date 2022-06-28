Blackstone Inc. and other shareholders of test-preparation provider Aakash Educational Services were due to be paid partly in cash and partly in Byju’s stock this week, but Byju’s sought a two-month extension, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Some sellers received partial payment in 2021, the people said. Blackstone, which owned 38% of Aakash, opted to defer payments due until this year, one of the people said.