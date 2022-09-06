Byju's expects to make financial results for 2020-21 public next week: Report

Byju's expects to make financial results for 2020-21 public next week: Report2 min read . 08:29 PM IST
- Earlier, the firm had informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in July that it will announce its financial result on September 6.
Leading edtech firm Byju's expects to make financial results for 2020-21 public next week after meeting with shareholders.
Leading edtech firm Byju's expects to make financial results for 2020-21 public next week after meeting with shareholders.
Earlier, the firm had informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in July that it will announce its financial result on September 6.
Earlier, the firm had informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in July that it will announce its financial result on September 6.
"Byju's has now obtained an unqualified report from our audit partner Deloitte. The board has approved the audited financial results. Byju's is waiting for the shareholder meeting (expected later this week) before announcing the results in the coming week. Byju's is also in the midst of a round and it hopes to share details of that equally soon," a source said.
"Byju's has now obtained an unqualified report from our audit partner Deloitte. The board has approved the audited financial results. Byju's is waiting for the shareholder meeting (expected later this week) before announcing the results in the coming week. Byju's is also in the midst of a round and it hopes to share details of that equally soon," a source said.
The ministry had issued a notice to Byju's for the delay in filing the financial result.
The ministry had issued a notice to Byju's for the delay in filing the financial result.
Byju's had posted around 82 per cent increasing operating revenue of ₹2,381 crore in the financial year 2019-20 and its losses were ₹262 crore.
Byju's had posted around 82 per cent increasing operating revenue of ₹2,381 crore in the financial year 2019-20 and its losses were ₹262 crore.
The edtech major has set a target to close FY2023 with revenue of around ₹17,000 crore and id likely to raise over $500 million (about ₹3,900 crore) at a valuation of around $23 billion in about a week. The firm plans to use the funding for acquisition in the US.
The edtech major has set a target to close FY2023 with revenue of around ₹17,000 crore and id likely to raise over $500 million (about ₹3,900 crore) at a valuation of around $23 billion in about a week. The firm plans to use the funding for acquisition in the US.
Meanwhile, Byju's is in discussion with Abu Dhabi's Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for raising in the range of $400-500 million and $250-350 million.
Meanwhile, Byju's is in discussion with Abu Dhabi's Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for raising in the range of $400-500 million and $250-350 million.
Report says, the funding is part of the company's plan to use the fund for inorganic expansion, especially in the US.
Report says, the funding is part of the company's plan to use the fund for inorganic expansion, especially in the US.
Earlier, Byju's had already acquired US-based reading platform Epic for $500 million and coding site Tynker for $200 million. Other acquisitions of Byju's include Singapore-based Great Learning for around $600 million and Austria's mathematics operator GeoGebdra for approximately $100 million.
Earlier, Byju's had already acquired US-based reading platform Epic for $500 million and coding site Tynker for $200 million. Other acquisitions of Byju's include Singapore-based Great Learning for around $600 million and Austria's mathematics operator GeoGebdra for approximately $100 million.
Recently, Byju's is learnt to be in active discussion with US-based edtech firm 2U and also mulling acquiring Chegg.
Recently, Byju's is learnt to be in active discussion with US-based edtech firm 2U and also mulling acquiring Chegg.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.