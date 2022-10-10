Byju's issues clarification over ‘incorrect map of India’ row, See what it says

An incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company, hence, it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action, said Edtech major Byju's.
An incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company, hence, it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action, said Edtech major Byju's on Sunday.
The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir" and "Aksai Chin", which sparked an outrage on social media against the edtech firm.
In an official statement, Byju's spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material.
"All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it," the spokesperson said.
The image has been attributed to student notes and also to an exam paper of Byju's, which has been denied by the company, as per PTI reports.
"This is not part of any material that we have distributed. Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level and are created keeping in mind the highest standards. We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action," the spokesperson added.
Since being posted, netizens demanded Byju's to share its original study material map to prove its authenticity.
“Despite being asked multiple times, you guy's have neither shared your original study material map nor the copy of the complaint that you claim to have filed. Pretty obvious this image is your authentic course material," one user said.
Another wrote, “That's your original study material or map, why don't you guys share it?" “Thanks for your clarification. We all stand with our nation," the third user commented.
"Share the photo of the map which is printed in your original study material," a fourth user said.
