Byju's: Kerala govt officials to meet edtech company today over laying off employees2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran apologised to the company's employees for the layoffs.
Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran apologised to the company's employees for the layoffs.
The Kerala government will meet with officials from Byju's on November 2 to discuss the ‘forced resignation’ of 170 employees. The Kerala labour department officials had previously scheduled a meeting for October 25. However, Byju's chose not to take part, citing short notice. The company is laying off 2,500 employees or 5% of the staff strength.