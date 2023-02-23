Byju’s, which grappled with mounting losses after the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring petered out, is planning to shut down one of its acquisitions, coding platform WhiteHat Jr as part of its cost-cutting measures, according to media reports.

The move comes amid a global tech rout that's prompted layoffs in the thousands, depressed global investment activity and shaved billions off the valuations of once high-flying tech startups.

WhiteHat Jr is owned by edtech major Byju's, which acquired the startup firm for $300 million in 2020.

BYJU'S has been in talks in recent weeks about shutting down the coding platform. However, it has not reached the decision yet, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Almost a year back, the e-learning startup laid off nearly 300 employees globally as the sector continues to witness restructuring and cost cutting across major edtech firms.

The downsizing has affected employees both in India and other geographies, where the code-teaching platform operates.

The number of employees in WhiteHat Jr who have been asked to leave across Brazil and India could be as much as 600.

Also, more than 800 employees of WhiteHat Jr had resigned in March and April last year after being asked to 'work from office'.

WhiteHat Jr has been running on losses. It reported a total loss of ₹1,690 crore in FY21. Between 1 April, 2020 to 31 March, 2021, the startup earned ₹483.9 crore from its operations, while posting a total expense of ₹2,175.2 crore.

Expenses shot up as the company was spending to expand globally, especially in the US, according to a Mint report.

The earlier-than-anticipated departure of founder Karan Bajaj meant that some of the milestone-related payments promised to Whitehat Jr. founder were not fully paid, but this did not reduce the cost of the $300 million cost of acquisition.

Note: Mint could not independently verify the report.