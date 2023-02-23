BYJU'S mulls shutting down WhiteHat Jr: Report
- BYJU'S has been in talks in recent weeks about shutting down WhiteHat Jr. However, it has not reached the decision yet, according to a report
Byju’s, which grappled with mounting losses after the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring petered out, is planning to shut down one of its acquisitions, coding platform WhiteHat Jr as part of its cost-cutting measures, according to media reports.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×