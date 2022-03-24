Byju's named a sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Edtech major Byju's has been announced as one of official sponsor for 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday.
"We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally," the company said.
The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.
Financial details of the agreement were not announced.
Through this partnership, Byju's said it will leverage the rights to the FIFA World Cup marks, emblem and assets, and run unique promotions with passionate football fans around the world.
Byju's will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.
"FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We are delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju's which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world," said FIFA's chief commercial officer.
"We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup, the biggest single-sport event in the world," said Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.
"Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at Byju's hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership," he said.
The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from 21 November to 18 December.
