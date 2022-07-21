Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Byju's owes 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.
1 min read . 10:08 PM ISTBharat Sharma, PTI

  • It was only in April that the Edtech company and the BCCI had agreed on the extension of their partnership until the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India at a 10 percent increment

Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes 86.21 crore as dues to the BCCI while title sponsor Paytm has requested the board to transfer its rights to a third party.

It was only in April that the Edtech company and the BCCI had agreed on the extension of their partnership until the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India at a 10 percent increment.

The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday.

"As of today, Byju's owes dues of 86.21 crore to the Board," a BCCI source told PTI after the meeting.

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.

The start-up last month said that 500 people have been laid after reports suggested more than 1000 were fired.

In other development, it has been learnt that fintech company Paytm has requested the BCCI to assign their India Home Cricket title rights to Mastercard.

The current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023.

The company had missed the July timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. However, considering the "longstanding" relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm's request.

"Paytm has request the BCCI for reassignment and the board is considering it," the source added.

In August 2019, Paytm had extended its association as the title sponsor for international and domestic cricket matches in India by four years with a winning bid of 3.80 crore per match.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

