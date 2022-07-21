Byju's owes 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

The company had missed the July timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. However, considering the "longstanding" relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm's request.
"Paytm has request the BCCI for reassignment and the board is considering it," the source added.
In August 2019, Paytm had extended its association as the title sponsor for international and domestic cricket matches in India by four years with a winning bid of ₹3.80 crore per match.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.