Byju's to hire 10,000 teachers, designs mega plan to turn profitable by March 20232 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 06:36 PM IST
Byju's will turn profitable by March 2023, the Tiger Global-backed edtech company has claimed.
Byju's announced on October 12 that it had planns to turn profitable by March 2023. In September, due to rising promotion and labour costs, The Tiger Global-backed edtech company recorded a loss of ₹4,588 crore for the 2021 fiscal year.