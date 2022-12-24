Byju's to stop selling tuition to lower-income families who struggle to afford it1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 06:40 AM IST
Founding partner Pravin Prakash announced Byju's would begin doing 'affordability checks'.
Bjyu's has said that it will discontinue selling tuition to lower-income families who might find it difficult to pay. In order to prevent selling its courses or providing loans to families with a monthly income of less than ₹25,000, founding partner Pravin Prakash announced the company would begin doing "affordability checks".