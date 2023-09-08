UP's Ghosi Bypoll Result LIVE: 'BJP tried all possible conspiracies in Ghosi bypolls,' says SP spokesperson Abbas Hair| WATCH

UP Ghosi bypoll LIVE: SP candidate takes slender lead in initial round of counting Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh has taken a slender lead of 178 votes over BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan as counting got underway in the Ghosi Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the first round, Singh has garnered 3,381 votes, while Chauhan has got 3,203 votes so far.There will be 34 rounds of counting. (PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Results: SP candidate takes early lead after 1st round of counting Sudhakar Singh of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has established an early advantage in the Ghosi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Dara Singh Chauhan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting underway for bypoll in Bageshwar assembly seat The counting of votes for the Bageshwar assembly by-election started at 8 am on Friday amid tight security. The counting process is being conducted in the presence of Election Observer Rajesh Kumar at Degree College Bageshwar. According to the District Election Office, the counting of votes from the EVM will be done in 13 rounds and 14 tables. Apart from that, the electronic postal ballot system (ETPBS) votes will be counted in nine tables. There are a total of five candidates in the fray, but the main contest is between the Bhartiya Janata Party's Parvati Das and the Congress' Basant Kumar. (ANI)

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes begins in Ghosi assembly bypoll The counting of votes for the Ghosi assembly bypoll -- being seen as the first major electoral clash between the NDA and opposition bloc INDIA -- got underway at 8 am Friday, officials said. More than 50 per cent of the total electorates in the assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district cast their votes in the polling held on Tuesday. Ghosi had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 in the last year's assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the final voting percentage recorded in the September 5 assembly bypolls was 50.77 per cent. (PTI)

Kerala Bypolls Results 2023: Congress exudes confidence in winning Puthupally seat Kerala Bypolls: The campaigning for the by-election at the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala ended on Sunday. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed full confidence in winning the seat which was held by late veteran leader Oommen Chandy for 53 years. Read the full story here.

Bypolls Results 2023 LIVE: High voter turnout in Kerala High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday, with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. (PTI)

Tripura Bypolls LIVE: Counting of votes begins, CPI(M) boycotts alleging rigging Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-elections to the two assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said. The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats was held on September 5. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats. The counting was being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security. Alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission, the opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the counting of votes. The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates. (PTI)

Ghosi Bypoll Results LIVE: SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav expects Sudhakar Singh to win Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the people of Ghosi have voted for SP candidate Sudhakar Singh and he would win the bypolls. “Samajwadi Party has made all-out efforts to get seats for the INDIA bloc. We have been camping at Ghosi. People of Ghosi have cast votes in large numbers and these votes will result in the victory of SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. He will win the Ghosi seat," said Shivpal Yadav. (ANI)

Bypolls 2023: 87 pc voter turnout recorded in Tripura, 6 injured in stray violence Nearly 87 per cent voter turnout was recorded till the end of polling in the by-elections to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Tuesday, an official said. Polling was largely peaceful barring an incident near Mohanbhog sub-zonal office under Dhanpur constituency where six youths were injured, officials said. Villagers set fire to five motorcycles, triggering tension, but the situation was brought under control, a police officer said, adding, the injured have been admitted to hospital and are out of danger. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023: High voter turnout in Kerala, Tripura, W Bengal seats; moderate in UP, U'khand High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday, with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. The counting of votes is on September 8 for the by-election - seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election. The by-election saw the INDIA alliance putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where the voting was moderate at around 50.30 per cent, and in Jharkhand’s Dumri where a total of 64.84 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023: lleging large-scale rigging, CPI(M) announces boycott of counting Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front announced that it will boycott the counting of votes. The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats. The Left Front alleged that large-scale rigging happened during the polling. (PTI)