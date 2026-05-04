Bypoll 2026 Election Results: BJP retains 4 seats; Congress 2 seats in Karnataka, Sunetra Pawar wins Baramati

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three of seven Assembly seats that witnessed byelections on 9 April, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

BJP secured victory in Umreth seat in Gujarat, Koridang seat in Nagaland and Dharmanagar seat in Tripura. Apart from these, two Assembly seats each witnessed bypolls in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar is leading in Baramati with a comfortable margin; while BJP candidate Akshay Kardile is leading in Rahuri.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Congress has secured victory on one seat and is leading on the other.

Let's take a quick look at what unfolded in the byelection results:

Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar polled more than 1.1 lakh votes by the end of the 13th round of counting on Monday, while 21 of the other 22 little-known candidates were not even able to cross the 200-vote mark so far. No major political party has fielded candidates against her. She was contesting her first assembly election, which recorded a turnout of 58.27%

In a post on X, she appealed to NCP workers and her supporters on Monday not to take out victory processions or celebrate with 'gulal' once the result is declared.

Baramati fell vacant following the death of then Deputy CM and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on 28 January, necessitating the bypoll. The NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

After her husband's death, Sunetra Pawar replaced him as deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti alliance government on January 31.

According to the constitutional provisions, she will have to become a member of one of the two houses of the state legislature - assembly or council - within six months of taking the oath.

The Rahuri seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death in October last year.

His son and BJP nominee Akshay Kardile was leading over his nearest rival, NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate, by over one lakh votes, after all 27 rounds of counting.

Karnataka Congress candidate Umesh Meti has won the Bagalkot Assembly seat in Karnataka by a margin of over 22,000 votes, as per the Election Commission website.

Meanwhile, Congress' Samarth Mallikarjun is leading by a margin of roughly 5,000 votes on the Davanagere South assembly seat.

The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).

Gujarat BJP candidate Harshadbhai Parmar won the the Umreth seat by a confortable margin of over 30,000 votes.

By-election to the Umreth Assembly seat in Gujarat was necessitated following the death of the then-sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar.

The byelection, held on 23 April recorded 59.04% voting, with six candidates in the fray.

Nagaland BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen won the bypoll to the Koridang assembly constituency by a thin margin of over 3,100 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen in November last year. Held on 9 April, it witnessed a strong voter turnout of 82.21%.

Six candidates are in the fray for the seat, including BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen, who is also the consensus candidate of Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao, NPP's I Abenjang, and Independents Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

Tripura BJP candidate Jahar Chakrabortu won the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

The counting of votes for the Dharmanagar bypoll began amid tight security on 4 May.