Bypoll elections: Voting at 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today: Latest Updates

The bypolls come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing Opposition heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned as MP after winning Dhuri seat in the February 20 Assembly polls. The CM had won the Sangrur seat in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.