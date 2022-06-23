Bypoll elections: Voting at 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today: Latest Updates

Bypoll elections: Voting at 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today: Latest Updates3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
The results of these votes will be announced on 26 June
Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats are taking place across six states today. The results of these votes will be announced on 26 June.
Punjab’s Sangrur Lok Sabha seat bypoll
Amid tight security, the polling began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said, adding the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray.
The bypolls come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing Opposition heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned as MP after winning Dhuri seat in the February 20 Assembly polls. The CM had won the Sangrur seat in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.
Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls
Polling began on Thursday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and Rampur, the Lok Sabha seats considered as the bastions of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in the state.
Over 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bypolls and will be deciding the fate of 19 candidates.
The bypolls to the Azamgarh seat were necessitated by the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA in the elections earlier this year.
The Rampur seat was vacated by senior SP leader Azam Khan, who too was elected to the state Assembly.
The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi
Polling began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements and is scheduled to be held till 6 PM. "Mock polls were held at all polling stations, and voting has begun under tight security arrangements for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll. Actor Sonam Kapoor has released a video message to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told PTI.
The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.
Jharkhand: Mandar bypolls underway
Polling is underway for the bye-election in Mandar assembly constituency in Ranchi district amid tight security. Voting would be held in 433 polling booths from 7 am to 4 pm.
The Congress has fielded Shilpi Neha Tirkey, daughter of Bandhu Tirkey, while the BJP has pitted former MLA Gangotri Kujur against her. BJP rebel candidate Deo Kumar Dhan is contesting the election as an independent candidate supported by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
It was Bandhu Tirkey who had won the seat in 2019 but was disqualified following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case, necessitating the bypoll.
Polling begins for by-elections to four Tripura assembly seats
By-elections to four assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 AM on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
Polling to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats is taking place in 221 booths, and it will continue till 5 PM.
The by-elections in Agartala and Town Bardowali constituencies were necessitated after Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quit as BJP MLAs and joined the Congress in February.
Surma seat in Dhalai district fell vacant after BJP legislator, Asish Das, was disqualified by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and by-poll to Jubarajnagar was necessitated following the death to sitting CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency against Congress nominee Asish Saha.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency against Congress nominee Asish Saha.