Bypoll for UP's vacant Rajya Sabha seat scheduled for 15 Sept

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that the bypoll for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant on the death of BJP MP Hardwar Dubey will be held on 15 September. Dubey passed away on 26 June. His term as Rajya Sabha member was to end in November 2026.

According to established practices, counting will take place an hour after polling ends at 4 pm on 15 September, according to the schedule released by the EC.

Currently, the 31 Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh include 25 from the BJP, three from the Samajwadi Party, one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal, one from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and one Independent member.

Members are elected for six years and a third of them retire every two years. The number of seats allocated to the party depends on the number of seats it possesses during nomination. The party nominates a member to be voted on. Elections within the state legislatures are held using single transferable vote with proportional representation.