Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli assembly seat on 5 December

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-elections to the Khatauli assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh on December 5. The results will be declared on 8 December.
The Khatauli assembly seat fell vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified after his recent conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday issued a notification declaring the Khatauli assembly seat vacant.
The notification said that the seat would be considered vacant with effect from October 11, the day MP/MLA court, Muzaffarnagar, announced two-year imprisonment to Saini in the case.
“The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,“ the Election Commission said in a statement.
In 2022, Vikram Saini of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajpal Singh Saini of the Rashtriya Lok Dal with a margin of 16,345 votes.
The Khatauli bypoll coincides with by-elections to one Lok Sabha and five assembly seats in different states.
According to a notification by the ECI, the bypolls to the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 5 December along with the vacant Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
Phase two of Gujarat assembly polls will also be held on 5 December.
Meanwhile, counting for Khatauli and other bypolls as well as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on December 8.
