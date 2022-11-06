Bypoll result: BJP wins 4 seats; loses in Munugode, Mokama and Andheri East2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:33 PM IST
The BJP said the result of the 3 November by-election was a stamp of approval by people on PM Narendra Modi's policies
Counting to seven seats where bypolls were held across six states in India rea over. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in four seats and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won in Munugode.