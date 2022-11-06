Counting to seven seats where bypolls were held across six states in India rea over. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in four seats and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won in Munugode.

The BJP said the result of the November 3 by-election was a stamp of approval by people on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies as it retained Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Dhamnagar in Odisha and Gopalganj in Bihar where it had fielded the kin of its party MLAs whose death necessitated the polls.

Here is a summary of today's vote counting:

Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

In the bypoll, a voter turnout of 57.35 per cent was recorded and seven candidates were in the fray.

Haryana: The Bhajan Lal family maintained its winning streak in Haryana's Adampur assembly segment as BJP candidate and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday defeated his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash in the by-election to the seat.

The BJP candidate polled 67,492 votes (51.32 per cent), while Prakash secured 51,752 votes (39.35 percent), according to the Election Commission's Voter Helpline app.

Bihar

Mokama: With a margin of 16,741 votes, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Neelam Devi has successfully managed to register her victory at the Mokama assembly by-election in Bihar.

Gopalganj: The BJP on Sunday retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a by-poll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest.

BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Maharashtra: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the by-election to Andheri (East) in Mumbai, the seat earlier represented by her deceased husband, after major parties including the BJP did not field candidates. The second-highest number of votes (14.79 per cent) went to the None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the constituency.

Odisha: The opposition BJP on Sunday retained the Dhamnagar assembly seat of Odisha in a bypoll, defeating the ruling BJD by a margin of 9,881 votes, an Election Commission official said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi in September.

Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj, who was the party's candidate, secured 80,351 votes, while BJD’s Abanti Das bagged 70,470 votes, the official said.

Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got only 3,561 votes.

Telangana: The ruling TRS in Telangana won the high-voltage Munugode assembly constituency bypoll on Sunday, an election official said.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in a keenly-fought contest.

The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the official said.