Bypoll result: BJP wins 4 seats; loses in Munugode, Mokama and Andheri East

Maharashtra: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the by-election to Andheri (East) in Mumbai, the seat earlier represented by her deceased husband, after major parties including the BJP did not field candidates. The second-highest number of votes (14.79 per cent) went to the None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the constituency.