Bypoll result highlights: BJP dominant on 4 seats; loses Maharashtra, Telangana

The seven Assembly constituencies include 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh, and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained dominant in November 3 bypolls held on seven seats across six seats. The results were announced on Sunday, according to which, BJP managed to win four seats while its opposition parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray faction bagged one seat each in their respective States of dominance.
In Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarnnath bypoll, BJP candidate Aman Giri won with a margin of 34,298 votes. According to the Election Commission, with 1,24,810 votes Giri got 55.88 percent of the total votes. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari came second with 40.52 percent votes, ANI reported.
The BJP was seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September.
In Odisha, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar bypoll by a margin of 9,881 votes. As per official data, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 percent of the total votes, while Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 percent of the votes.
Suryabanshi Suraj is the son of former BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after whose death the Assembly seat fell vacant.
On the other hand, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode bypolls in Telangana by a margin of 10,309 votes. Prabhakar Reddy secured 97,006 votes amounting to a vote share of 42.95 percent, while BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came second with 38.38 percent of votes, as per ANI reports.
In Bihar's Mokama bypolls, RJD candidate Neelam Devi has successfully managed to register her victory with a margin of 16,741 votes. The disqualification of Anant Singh in the Arms Act case had necessitated the by-elections here for which the BJP had fielded Sonam Devi as its candidate who garnered a total of 62,939 votes.
In the Gopalganj constituency in Bihar, RJD's Mohan Prasad Gupta was defeated by BJP candidate Kusum Devi with a margin of 1,794 votes despite taking an early lead and witnessing a neck-and-neck fight here.
In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke won the Andheri East bypoll by a margin of 64,959 votes. According to Election Commission, with 66,530 votes, Latke got 76.85 percent of the total votes.
In Haryana, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat on Sunday. Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.
