Bypoll result highlights: BJP dominant on 4 seats; loses Maharashtra, Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained dominant in November 3 bypolls held on seven seats across six seats. The results were announced on Sunday, according to which, BJP managed to win four seats while its opposition parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray faction bagged one seat each in their respective States of dominance.

