Bypoll results of 3 Lok Sabha seats, 7 assembly seats to be announced today. Details here3 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 06:25 AM IST
- In Delhi, the byelections happened for Rajinder Nagar assembly seats as the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha left the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha
- In Punjab, the bypoll took place in the Sangrur constituency as the state's chief minister Bhagwant Mann resigned from the Lok Sabha seat after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections