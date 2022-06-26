The Election Commission officials on Sunday will count the votes of the thr recently held byelections in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across five states and Delhi. The bypolls were held in these 10 seats on June 23. The counting will begin at 8 am under multi-tier security cover. At first, postal ballots will be counted and then EVMs opened.

Here's all you need to know about today's bypoll results:

Delhi bypoll

In Delhi, the byelections happened for Rajinder Nagar assembly seats as the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha left the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Therefore, the AAP party fielded Durgesh Pathak and from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) side Rajesh Bhatia. The Congress' nominee is councillor Prem Lata. The Rajinder Nagar bypoll saw a low turnout of 43.75%.

Uttar Pradesh bypoll

Byelections were held for two Lok Sabha constituencies (Rampur and Azamghar) in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. The bypolls were necessitated by resignations of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.

For Azamgarh seat, BJP fielded Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP fielded Dharmendra Yadav, and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, contested from the seat.

Punjab bypoll

In Punjab, the bypoll took place in the Sangrur constituency as the state's chief minister Bhagwant Mann resigned from the Lok Sabha seat after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

The AAP fielded Gurmail Singh from Sangrur seat. The main opposition Congress fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, was fielded by the SAD.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the fray.

Jharkhand bypoll

The by-election in Jharkhand was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment.

Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition (JMM), and the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. The Congress and the RJD are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is also in the fray.

Tripura bypoll

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali. The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the chief minister. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.