Tripura bypoll

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali. The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the chief minister. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.