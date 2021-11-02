As the bypoll results are expected to be announced today, the Election Commission said that victory processions will not be permitted after the counting.

It further said, not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned.

The decision comes considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

The results of by-elections that were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies on October 30 will be announced today. Currently, the counting is underway for these seats.

These are the 3 parliamentary constituencies, 30 assembly constituencies were by-elections were held:

The three parliamentary constituencies which went to polls on Oct 30 were in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh held an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency.

Assam held elections in five assembly constituencies Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.

Bihar held elections on two seats namely Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur.

Haryana held an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat.

Himachal Pradesh held polls on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Karnataka held polls on two seats namely Sindgi and Hangal.

Madhya Pradesh held elections on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) seats. Maharashtra held polls in Deglur (SC) seat.

Meghalaya held assembly bye-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies.

Mizoram held polls in Tuirial (ST) assembly constituency. Nagaland held polls in Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) assembly seat.

Rajasthan held polls in two constituencies namely Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST).

Telangana held poll in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats in West Bengal went to vote in the assembly by-polls on October 30.

