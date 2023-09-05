Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling for the by-election to Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand| WATCH

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the by-election to Dhupguri assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri | WATCH {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for bypoll to Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand| WATCH Voting is underway for the bypoll to the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April. He had won the seat in four consecutive polls since 2007. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the by-elections to Boxanagar assembly seat in Tripura's Sepahijala| WATCH {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge constitutes Central Election Committee Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday constituted the party's Central Election Committee with 16 members including himself and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The development comes ahead of key assembly elections in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The panel discusses and finalises the list of candidates for any parliamentary or state elections, including bypolls. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on seven seats in six states; INDIA Bloc faces debut electoral challenge In what could be seen as a litmus test for the Opposition bloc –Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of crucial state assembly polls later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, polling for by-election to seven assembly seats in six states will be held on Tuesday. Read the full story here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP, SP accuse each other of trying to influence Ghosi bypolls The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the opposition Samajwadi Party on Sunday submitted memorandums to the state election commissioner, accusing each other of "trying to influence" the Ghosi Assembly bypolls. The bypoll in Ghosi will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8. A BJP delegation led by the party's State General Secretary Ram Pratap Singh met the state election commissioner and handed over a memorandum accusing the Samajwadi Party candidate of distributing money in Muslim and Dalit-dominated areas. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Oppn INDIA bloc to face first electoral test in Tuesday bypolls Polling will be held on Tuesday for by-election to seven Assembly seats in six states, the first electoral test of the INDIA opposition bloc against the BJP. While the opposition alliance is putting up a united front in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Dumri, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura and Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, its constituents are contesting against each other in Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala. Counting of votes will be held on September 8. In Uttar Pradesh, Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP. (PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: 'I have full support from the people here,' says Dumri bypoll candidate Baby Devi| WATCH

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for Puthupally Assembly by-polls underway {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc and NDA to clash over Jharkhand's Dumri assembly seat The campaigning for the Dumri assembly seat bypoll in Jharkhand, scheduled for September 5, concluded on Sunday. This contest features a head-to-head battle between Bebi Devi, the candidate from the INDIA bloc, and Yashoda Devi, representing the NDA. Read the full story here.

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for bypolls to two assembly seats in Tripura Voting for the by-elections to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district is underway on Tuesday, amid heavy deployment of security personnel, an official said. Polling began at 7 a.m. in 59 booths in Dhanpur assembly constituency and 51 in Boxanagar, and is scheduled to continue till 4 p.m. BJP's Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain. (PTI)

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress exudes confidence in winning Puthupally seat, following Oommen Chandy's 53-year-stint Kerala Bypolls: The campaigning for the by-election at the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala ended on Sunday. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed full confidence in winning the seat which was held by late veteran leader Oommen Chandy for 53 years. Read the full story here.

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Bengal's Dhupguri seat to put INDIA opposition bloc's unity to test In a high-stakes political showdown, the opposition bloc is facing a pivotal test in the upcoming bypoll for the Dhupguri assembly segment. The key players in this battle are the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance, both vying to capture this rural seat in North Bengal, currently held by the BJP. Read the full story here.

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for Puthupally Assembly in Kerala underway| WATCH