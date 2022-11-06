Bypolls Result: Counting of votes on 7 seats in 6 states will begin today

The seven seats across six states are--Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gopalganj and Mokama (Bihar), Munugode (Telangana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), and Adampur (Haryana).
Counting of votes in the bypolls to seven Assembly seats across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra will take place today, November 6, Sunday. The polling on these seven constituencies was held on November 3.
Counting of votes in the bypolls to seven Assembly seats across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra will take place today, November 6, Sunday. The polling on these seven constituencies was held on November 3.
An election official on Saturday informed that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
Bypolls: A look at state-wise data
1) Haryana: In Adampur, by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested as the BJP candidate on November 3.
The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions. The Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party were among the key parties contested the bypolls.
A voter turnout of over 75% was recorded during the by-election in Haryana's Adampur.
2) Bihar: Here, bypolls were held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats. The BJP contested from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.
Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, contested as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
Both the constituencies recorded voter turnout of over 50% in Bihar on November 3 during the polling.
3) Maharashtra: The byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai were held following the withdrawal of the BJP's candidate from the fray last month. The voter turnout was 31.74% in Andheri East.
Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a comfortable win. She is pitted against six candidates- four of them Independents. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
4) Odisha: There were five candidates in the fray for the by-poll. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded a woman Abanti Das as its candidate, the opposition BJP’s nominee is Suryabanshi Suraj. The average voter turnout was more than 66% in Odisha's Dhamnagar seat.
Suraj is the son of late MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi died on 19 September this year. The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year. The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.
5) Telangana: The BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had been campaigning aggressively in Manugoda in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party's ticket.
The Manugoda constituency saw over 93% of the votes polled on November 3.
6) Uttar Pradesh: The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The voting percentage on the polling day was 55.68%.
The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA, Vinay Tiwari.
The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA, Vinay Tiwari.