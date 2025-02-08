Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: Bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this week with the results set to be declared on February 8. The Milkipur seat — part of the politically significant Ayodhya district — has turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. Meanwhile the DMK is expected to cruise through the Erode East bypoll with most Opposition party boycotting the election.
Polling for Milkipur in UP was necessitated after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Faizabad. The BJP sees the bypoll as a chance to avenge this loss and gain fresh ground in the state. It is pertinent to note that Milkipur was the only assembly seat that the BJP lost within Ayodhya district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Also read: Milkipur by-polls: Ayodhya Police debunks Akhilesh Yadav’s claim of ‘officials checking IDs of voters’, ‘Do not make…’
Congress leader EVKS Elangovan won the Erode seat by a margin of 66,233 votes duing the 2023 elections. Bypolls were necessitated by his death in mid-December — with only two major parties deciding to contest the polls.
There were 46 candidates, including 44 independents, in the fray and the contest was only between the ruling DMK candidate VC Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader M K Seethalakshmi. Opposition parties — including the main opposition AIADMK — boycotted the polls.
Stay tuned for updates with Mint as votes are counted on Saturday.
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: Final chance for BJP to avenge Ayodhya's loss during LS polls by winning Milkipur
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeing Milkipur as their final chance to avenge their defeat in Ayodhya during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Milkipur was the only assembly seat that the BJP lost within Ayodhya district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: Milkipur voter turnout
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur recorded a voter turnout of 65% on Thursday. THe electins in UP Milkupur were held after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad necessitated Milkipur bypolls.
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: Direct battle between SP and BJP in Milkipur
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: A total of ten candidates contested the Milkipur bypolls. The direct competition is between Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Ajit Prasad and Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhanu Paswan.
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: What to expect in Milkipur?
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: The constituency is likely to see a close contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. Polling for Milkipur in UP was necessitated after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Faizabad.
The BJP sees the bypoll as a chance to avenge this loss and gain fresh ground in the state. It is pertinent to note that Milkipur was the only assembly seat that the BJP lost within Ayodhya district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: What to expect in Erode East?
Bypolls Result 2025 Live Updates: The DMK is expected to secure an easy victory in Erode as most Opposition parties — including the AIADMK — have boycotted the polls.
There were 46 candidates (including 44 independents) in the fray earlier this week. The contest is likely to be between DMK candidate VC Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamizhar Katchi's leader M K Seethalakshmi.