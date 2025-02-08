Bypolls Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins for Erode east, Milkipur seats

Bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this week with the results set to be declared on February 8. The Milkipur seat — part of the politically significant Ayodhya district — has turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. Meanwhile the DMK is expected to cruise through the Erode East bypoll with most Opposition party boycotting the election.

Polling for Milkipur in UP was necessitated after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Faizabad. The BJP sees the bypoll as a chance to avenge this loss and gain fresh ground in the state. It is pertinent to note that Milkipur was the only assembly seat that the BJP lost within Ayodhya district in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan won the Erode seat by a margin of 66,233 votes duing the 2023 elections. Bypolls were necessitated by his death in mid-December — with only two major parties deciding to contest the polls.

There were 46 candidates, including 44 independents, in the fray and the contest was only between the ruling DMK candidate VC Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader M K Seethalakshmi. Opposition parties — including the main opposition AIADMK — boycotted the polls.