Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on Nov 7: Election Commission
Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7

Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on Nov 7: Election Commission

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST PTI

All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on Nov 7 and counting will take place on Nov 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on Nov 3

NEW DELHI : Bypolls to three assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Bypolls to three assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

On September 29, the commission had announced bypolls to two assembly seats in Manipur.

On September 29, the commission had announced bypolls to two assembly seats in Manipur.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

With these fresh announcements, the total number of seats going for by-election in the state goes up to five.

All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on November 7 and counting will take place on November 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on November 3.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated