Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7

Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on Nov 7: Election Commission

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST

PTI

All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on Nov 7 and counting will take place on Nov 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on Nov 3