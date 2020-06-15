Bytedance to shut down Vigo Video in India, tells users to download TikTok

Chinese social media company, Bytedance, will shut down the Vigo Video and Vigo Lite apps in India. In a message posted on Vigo’s website, the company said it will close the app by 31 October this year. The app has already been shut down in Brazil and West Asia, but it is unclear whether this is the end for it globally.

The company did not give any reason for the shutdown, except that it wants to “focus energy and resources on other businesses". The company, of course, runs successful short video platform, TikTok, globally, and has seen massive success with it in India.

The company did not give any reason for the shutdown, except that it wants to "focus energy and resources on other businesses". The company, of course, runs successful short video platform, TikTok, globally, and has seen massive success with it in India.

In fact, the post on Vigo’s website said Vigo Video users will be allowed to export their content to TikTok. They will get notifications about the shutdown through the app and “detailed instructions" on how to download their personal data and permanently delete their accounts.

“We want to thank all of our Vigo Video users for the time they have spent with us on the platform and providing us the opportunity to bring a little bit of joy into their lives," it said.

According to data from Google Play Store, Vigo Video had over 100 million downloads on Android alone. TikTok has 200 million users in India alone, according to recent reports. The company’s global numbers stand at more than 800 million users.

Bytedance also operates an app called Helo in India, similar to TikTok and Vigo. Given that the three apps target the same consumer, it makes sense that the company wants to focus on one.

It is unclear whether Bytedance will shut down Helo too, but the company has been putting up quite a few job postings for that platform on LinkedIn recently.

The company had also closed, TopBuzz, its artificial intelligence (AI)-based news aggregation service, earlier this month.