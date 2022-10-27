C-295 transport aircraft for IAF to be built by private firms: 10 things to know2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:20 PM IST
The aircraft can airdrop paratroops and loads, and also be used for casualty or medical evacuation.
Airbus and Tata will set up a plant in Gujarat to build the C295 transport plane in a project worth ₹ 22,000 crore. With the regulatory approval, Airbus becomes the first foreign original equipment maker to get such a nod. This is also the first time that private firms are making military aircraft in India.