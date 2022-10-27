C-295 transport aircraft for IAF to be built by private firms: 10 things to know

Airbus and Tata will set up a plant in Gujarat to build the C295 transport plane in a project worth ₹ 22,000 crore. With the regulatory approval, Airbus becomes the first foreign original equipment maker to get such a nod. This is also the first time that private firms are making military aircraft in India.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Thursday, "For the first time, the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe."
Here's all you need to know about the project:
- The Airbus C295 is a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment. It can perform a variety of activities
- The C295 is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.
- The aircraft can airdrop paratroops and loads, and also be used for casualty or medical evacuation.
- The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol duties.
- The aircraft has a glass cockpit with digital avionics, including four large active matrix liquid crystal displays (6 x 8 inches) that are compatible with night vision goggles. "The advanced integrated avionics system with multifunctional displays provides improved situational awareness and flight safety, lower pilot workload and enhanced mission effectiveness."
- The C295 comes with a short take-off and landing (STOL) feature. The STOL feature combined with a strong landing gear enables the aircraft to operate in most austere locations with worst conditions for take-off and landing.
- In September last year, India sealed the deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.
- Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.
- The C295 programme will see the company bring its complete bouquet of world-class aircraft manufacturing and servicing to India in collaboration with its industrial partners, Airbus said earlier
- The foundation laying ceremony for setting up of the facility will be held on October 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, officials said.
