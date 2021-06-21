CA 2021 exam admit card out; ICAI releases details. Read here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations on Monday.

The ICAI said the admit cards of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final, and Final-New Examinations admit cards have been released and candidates can download them from icaiexam.icai.org.

As per the ICAI, no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. "Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website".

How to download CA 2021 exam admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI--icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Login using registration no and password

Step 3: Click on the link in front of admit card. The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on download option. Save the admit card

The Chartered accountant (final/intermediate/IPC and PQC courses) examinations are scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 20, this year.

On the other hand, the chartered accountant (foundation) examinations will be held on July 24, 26, 28 and 30 from 2 to 5 PM.

The ICAI said if any candidate or his her family members, residing in the same premises get infected from Covid-19 would be provided an "opt-out option" with "carryover of the fee paid and exemptions granted to the November 2021 examination cycle".

That is, a candidate who opts out from May/July 2021 examination cycle will be allowed to write their exams in November 2021 examination cycle.

Besides, the last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations will be extended to November 2021 only for those who opt-out of the May/July, this year's CA exams, the ICAI said.

As per the ICAI, the "opt-out" can be exercised by login into the examination portal and submitting a Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhar card, and self-declaration form (as prescribed by the CA institute).

"The examinee has to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the government recognises laboratory," the ICAI said in a statement.

Besides it said the Covid positive RTPCR report should be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of today's announcement (June 21) and date up to the conclusion of the exams of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear.

The ICAI further added that if a candidate has opted out of any paper during the entire cycle of the examination then he or she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers.

"If a student has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and an opt-out option will apply only to the second group," the ICAI added.

