CAA news: Application for Indian citizenship to be made online, says govt
CAA: Religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian) from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated to India before 31 December 2014 and were persecuted in their country can apply for citizenship
The Central government has notified that an eligible person can apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024 in a completely online mode in an official web portal.
