CAA news: Application for Indian citizenship to be made online, says govt

CAA: Religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian) from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated to India before 31 December 2014 and were persecuted in their country can apply for citizenship

The Central government has notified that an eligible person can apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024 in a completely online mode in an official web portal.

On Monday, the Modi government notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the Union Home Minister, the CAA will enable minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship.

CAA rules notified: How to apply for citizenship under 2019 act? Check eligibility, procedure, special requirement

The announcement has come before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force as the Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates of the Lok Sabha election 2024 soon. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

CAA: Who can apply for Indian citizenship

Religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian) from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated to India before 31 December 2014 and were persecuted in their country can apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

CAA notification prompts alarm in Delhi, security heightened in NCR

CAA: List of documents required

1. An affidavit verifying the correctness of the statements made in the application along with an affidavit from an Indian citizen testifying the character of the applicant.

2. A declaration from the applicant that he has adequate knowledge of one of the languages as specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

What is CAA, the law which led to massive protests in 2019?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs annual report for 2021-22, as many as 1,414 individuals from non-Muslim minority communities originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955 between April 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states, such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 06:36 AM IST
