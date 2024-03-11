CAA notification India Live Updates: The Modi government on Monday i.e. March 11, 2024 notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019 amid huge protests across the country. The act expedites the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014. The Act has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition parties. “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship," the Union Ministry for Home Affairs said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter). Applications have to be submitted online through a newly formed portal with citizenship hopefuls declaring the year in which they entered India without travel documents. “The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," it added. After earlier speculations of the CAA rules likely to be notified today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: CAA implemented a few days before Lok Sabha elections, what does this show?, questions AAP leader Atishi CAA Notification India Live Updates: Delhi Minister Atishi has questioned the timing of the implementation of CAA. AAP leader said, “Just a few days before the Lok Sabha elections, CAA is being brought. What does this show? This shows that the Modi government knows that they haven't done any work in the last 10 years..."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia hours after CAA notification CAA Notification India Live Updates: Protests erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia hours after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), leading to heavy police deployment at the university, PTI reported. A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police. Speaking to PTI, Jamia Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain said, "We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: The CAA will protect the cultural, linguistic, and social identity of non-Muslim migrants CAA Notification India Live Updates: The citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity and it will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights. (PTI)

CAA Notification India Live Updates: PM Modi is seeking to ‘salvage his sinking ship’ by notifying CAA rules Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to "salvage his sinking ship" by notifying the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in an attempt to gain political mileage. In a social media post on X, Stalin said," Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. However, the people of #INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK, who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig at Centre CAA Notification India Live Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Aap chronology samajhiye, pehle election season aayega phir CAA rules aayenge. Our objections to CAA remain the same. CAA is divisive & based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens. Give asylum to anyone who is persecuted but citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality. The govt should explain why it kept these rules pending for five years & why it’s implementing it now. Along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims, it serves no other purpose. Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion The CAA notification reads “It will remove legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship to such persons and will give a dignified life to refugees who have suffered for decades. Citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity. It will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights. Many misconceptions have been spread regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. This is the law to give citizenship, CAA will not take away the citizenship of any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion. This Act is only for those who have suffered persecution for years and have no other shelter in the world except India." (PTI)

CAA Notification India Live Updates: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over CAA CAA Notification India Live Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Centre for notifying the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, terming it as BJPs' game of distraction. "When the citizens of the country are forced to go out for livelihood, then what will happen by bringing 'citizenship law' for others? The public has now understood the BJP's game of politics of distraction," Yadav said in a post on X. "The BJP government should explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10 years of rule. No matter what happens tomorrow you have to give account of ‘Electoral Bond’ and then also of the 'care fund'," Yadav added.

CAA Notification India Live Updates: UP CM Adityanath says decision to implement CAA is 'historic' CAA Notification India Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Centre's move to announce the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country. The UP CM posted on X, "The decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of suffering humanity is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."

CAA Notification India Live Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA won't be implemented in Kerala CAA Notification India Live Updates: Describing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a communally divisive law, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted the Act that it will not be implemented in the state.

CAA Notification India Live Updates: Amit Shah releases official notification for CAA CAA Notification India Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah released the official notification for CAA implementation and rules. Check here for the full notification

CAA Notification India Live Updates: CAA rules implemented CAA Notification India Live Updates: Less than a month ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of Citizenship amendment act (CAA) 2024.