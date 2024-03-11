CAA notification India Live Updates: The Modi government on Monday i.e. March 11, 2024 notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019 amid huge protests across the country. The act expedites the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014. The Act has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition parties.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship," the Union Ministry for Home Affairs said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

Applications have to be submitted online through a newly formed portal with citizenship hopefuls declaring the year in which they entered India without travel documents.

“The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," it added.

After earlier speculations of the CAA rules likely to be notified today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."