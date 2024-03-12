CAA notification prompts alarm in Delhi, security heightened in NCR
Security heightened in National Capital Region after notification of Citizenship Amendment Act, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. CAA to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries.
Security was heightened in the National Capital Region on Monday night after the Centre notified the Citizenship Amendment Act. Jawaharlal Nehru University — the site of extensive protests after the Act was passed in 2019 — also issued an advisory urging students to remain vigilant and maintain "peace and harmony" on campus. The developments come mere weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections amid continued protests from the Opposition ranks.