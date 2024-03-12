CAA notification prompts alarm in Delhi, security heightened in NCR

Security heightened in National Capital Region after notification of Citizenship Amendment Act, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. CAA to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries.

Security was heightened in the National Capital Region on Monday night after the Centre notified the Citizenship Amendment Act. Jawaharlal Nehru University — the site of extensive protests after the Act was passed in 2019 — also issued an advisory urging students to remain vigilant and maintain "peace and harmony" on campus. The developments come mere weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections amid continued protests from the Opposition ranks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paramilitary personnel have undertaken intense patrolling and flag march in sensitive areas of northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours. Police officials also began on-ground inspections across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday evening while teams were deployed at strategic public locations — such as markets, shopping malls, temples and mosques.

"Patrolling has been started by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in view of upcoming festivals, Lok Sabha elections and the current sensitive situation. Paramilitary, local police and PAC teams are on the ground while all intelligence units are alert. We are keeping a constant watch on crowded locations, places that have mixed populations, religious sites. We are also monitoring social media," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: What is CAA, the law which led to massive protests in 2019? The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in December 2019 amid extensive protests. It will now pave the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 2014.

Several parties including the Congress and TMC have voiced their criticism as the new law came into effect. In Kerala both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front came agreed that the controversial law would be thrown into the Arabian Sea once the INDIA alliance comes to power post the elections.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!