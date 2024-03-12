CAA Protests: Why are people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act?
The law, which has faced criticism for alleged discrimination against Muslims, was implemented just days ahead of the General Election announcement. We explain why people are opposing it
Sporadic protests have broken out across the country after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. The law, which has faced criticism for alleged discrimination against Muslims, was put into effect just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.