CAA Protests: Why are people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act?

Sporadic protests have broken out across the country after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led government implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. The law, which has faced criticism for alleged discrimination against Muslims, was put into effect just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Protests Begin Across India

Protests were reported in the eastern state of Assam and the southern state of Tamil Nadu late on March 11, with no reported damage or clashes with security forces.

In Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, protesters conducted a candlelight march on March 11, expressing their opposition to the law.

In Assam, protesters burned copies of the law and chanted slogans on Monday night, prompting local opposition parties to call for a state-wide strike on March 12. Concerns in Assam focus on potential increased migration from neighbouring Muslim Bangladesh.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), ruling the southern state of Kerala, has also called for state-wide protests on March 12. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed unity against what he referred to as a "communal and divisive law".

Authorities in the national capital, New Delhi, where protests were centred in 2019, are on alert for potential violence. Measures include prohibiting unlawful gatherings and increasing police presence in sensitive areas.

Why Are Protestors Opposed to CAA?

Critics argue that the law, coupled with a proposed national register of citizens, could lead to discrimination against India's 200 million Muslims, the world's third-largest Muslim population.

Rights groups and Muslim organizations in particular expressed concerns given that India is home to the world's third-largest Muslim population. They fear that the proposed National Register of Citizens (NCR) coupled with the CAA could lead to the removal of citizenship for Muslims without proper documentation in border states.

The NRC, which identified and eliminated illegal immigrants from Assam on Supreme Court orders, had been a longstanding demand of Assam. But ever since its implementation, there has been a growing demand for its nationwide implementation and this has increased fears that the CAA-NRC dual moves would target Muslims.

Oppositions Parties Voice Opinions

From the political angle, opposition parties, including the Congress party, claim that the government's announcement is politically motivated, coinciding with the upcoming elections.

There are also concerns raised about the move being "unconstitutional". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it a "game of taking away people's rights" PTI reported. She added, "There is no clarity in CAA rules notified by Centre, I have doubts over their legal validity."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the timing of the implementation, saying, "It took them 4 years and 3 months to bring this rule. The bill was passed in December 2019. The law should have been formed within 3-6 months. The Modi government sought nine extensions from the Supreme Court and took 4 years and 3 months before notifying the rules last night."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged a "desperate attempt at divisive politics" just ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Waris Pathan, spokesperson for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on March 12 accused the BJP government of engaging in 'polarization' tactics in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised concerns about the timing of the CAA implementation, suggesting that it takes inspiration from Nathuram Godse's thoughts and aims to create divisions within the country. He emphasized the need for asylum based on persecution rather than citizenship being determined by religion or nationality.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar expressed strong disapproval against the CAA and called it an assault on parliamentary democracy. "Such a decision days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an attack on parliamentary democracy. We condemn it," the former Union minister said.

Concerns are raised about potential polarization, especially in West Bengal and Assam, with large Muslim populations. Kerala's CPI has called for state-wide protests, denouncing the move as an attempt to divide the people and undermine constitutional principles.

However, the government has denied accusations of being anti-Muslim and said the law is aimed at helping minorities facing persecution in Muslim-majority nations. It added that the law is intended to grant citizenship, not revoke it, and dismisses the protests as politically motivated and based on misconceptions.

The Home Ministry stated that the law aims to remove legal barriers to citizenship for refugees, offering a "dignified life" to those who have suffered for decades.

Legal Recourse Taken By Opponents

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has also filed a plea before the Supreme Court of India to stay CAA calling it "prima facie unconstitutional". In its application IUML said that CAA Rules, 2024 eliminates the tiered level of scrutiny and grants the power to a District Level Committee to verify documents and administer the oath of allegiance to CAA, it added.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also threw his weight behind the opposition's decision to approach the apex court regarding the enforcement of CAA. Terming the act as 'unconstitutional,' Tharoor asserted that it would be repealed if the INDIA alliance assumed power.

The Congress MP argued that the CAA is both morally and constitutionally incorrect, adding that during partition one country used religion as a basis and created Pakistan, but "Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar, had said that religion won't be the basis of our nationhood. Our struggle for freedom is for everyone, and the constitution and nation we create will be for everyone."

How did the Law Pass in 2019?

In a historic development, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 secured approval from Parliament on December 11, 2019, successfully passing the Rajya Sabha test.

During the Rajya Sabha vote, 125 votes supported the bill, while 105 were against it. Despite the NDA holding a minority position in the Upper House, the bill garnered backing from allied parties, including the AIADMK with 11 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The Shiv Sena chose to walk out before the voting began.

The extensive seven-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha primarily revolved around opposition parties questioning the constitutional validity of the proposed amendments. Concerns were raised about the selection of only three countries, the specified cut-off date, potential discrimination against Muslims, the bill's relationship with the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and its impact on the social fabric of the country.

Then President Ram Nath Kovind granted his approval to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 13, thereby transforming it into law that day.

History of CAA and Previous Protests

Enacted in 2019, CAA had previously led to widespread protests and sectarian violence, resulting in government delays in its implementation.

It grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

According to the legislation, it will not apply to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the areas covered under the Inner Line Permit, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

Despite being enacted in December 2019, the government did not implement the law immediately due to protests and sectarian violence in New Delhi and other areas, resulting in casualties and injuries. Among the protests included the significant anti-CAA sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which gained momentum and blocked major roads in the national capital. The protest continued until March 24, 2020. Delhi Police and Paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

Under the original Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and ANI)

