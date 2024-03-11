The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India. The act was passed by Parliament in 2019 and sparked huge protests across the country. The act expedites the citizenship process for six religious minorities, who migrated to India due to religious persecution in their country.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship," the Union Ministry for Home Affairs said in a post on X. “The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," it added.

CAA rules in India: Explained through 5 facts

1. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) expedites the Indian citizenship process for 6 religious minorities- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian.

2. The rules dictate that the people from the 6 religious minorities, who are persecuted in 3 countries- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and migrated to India before December 31, 2014, are eligible to get citizenship under the CAA 2019.

3. The CAA removes the legal barriers to resettlement and citizenship of these persecuted minorities by reducing the years of their resident status in India from 11 to 5 years. It means if people from the 6 religious minorities migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh 5 years before December 31, 2014, they will become eligible to get Indian citizenship under the CAA 2019.

4. In the order, the Home Ministry made it clear that the CAA doesn't snatch away the citizenship of any Indian citizen and is only meant to help those people who have been facing religious persecution for years and have no other country to go to except India.

5. The CAA sparked huge protests across the nation on allegations that the act deliberately leaves out one community from its rules, which is against the fundamental right to equality and India's Constitution.

