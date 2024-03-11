West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacted to the likely announcement of the rules of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Union Government. Mamata Banerjee said she will see the rules first and will fight against it if they have anything which deprives people of their rights.

"Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks came as the government notified the rules for the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The act, which expedites the citizenship process for the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in 2019 sparked nation-wide protests.

Will not allow implementation of CAA in West Bengal

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP-led Union Government on the issue of CAA and asserted that TMC government in the state will not allow the implementation of the act. Mamata Banerjee said that she won't allow the false politics of dividing Hindus and Muslims.

"We will not allow CAA, nor NRC, nor the politics of dividing Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, nor the false politics of dividing the Matua community, nor the false politics of dividing Hindus and Muslims. We do not accept this," Mamata Banerjee said.

"Those who are playing with the Aadhaar cards and trying to deprive people of their rights, people will throw them out of power. We will issue a separate card that will help to protect the citizen's rights. We have prepared a portal named 'Aadhaar Grievance Portal of West Bengal Government'. Those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated should inform us as soon as possible so that they continue to enjoy their democratic, social and economic rights," the chief minister said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Devesh Kumar