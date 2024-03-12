CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirement
While notifying the CAA rules, the government said that the act aims to ensure proper resettlement of these persecuted minorities, who faced years of oppression
Less than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. The act allows the members of six minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship faster. While notifying the rules, the government said the act aims to ensure proper resettlement of these persecuted minorities, who have faced years of oppression.