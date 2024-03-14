Will CAA be repealed like farm laws? Amit Shah says 'can’t compromise with….'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with ANI and responded to crucial questions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The rules for the 2019 act were notified on Monday amid intense criticism from Opposition leaders and reports of protests from various parts of the country. When asked if they come under pressure from the protestors and repeal CAA like the three farm laws, Amit Shah gave a strong response.

"See, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will never be repealed, and assuring the citizenship of India is a domestic issue and is a matter of India's sovereignty. We can't compromise with India's right to take its own decisions," Amit Shah said in a podcast with Smita Prakash. He was also addressing the international backlash on laws like CAA.

The CAA 2019 expedites the process of citizenship for undocumented migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian, and Jain communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 31 December 2014. While one set of critiques questions the exclusion of a particular community from the ambit of CAA, the other side questions why the state is providing citizenship to illegal immigrants.

Amit Shah on CAA's historical perspective

While addressing the criticism around the contentious legislation, Amit Shah said that the 2019 act must not be viewed in isolation and has a long history. The Home Minister said that the roots of the act go back to partition and how minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan became victims of severe oppression.

"On August 15, 1947, the country was divided into three parts. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP always opposed partition based on religion. And those who were minorities in those countries became victims of severe oppression. They were forced to convert, their women were assaulted and because of that, they came to seek refuge in India. Are these people not eligible for Indian citizenship," Amit Shah said.

