Will CAA be repealed like farm laws? Amit Shah says 'can’t compromise with….'
The CAA rules were notified on Monday amid intense criticism from Opposition leaders and reports of protests from various parts of the country
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with ANI and responded to crucial questions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The rules for the 2019 act were notified on Monday amid intense criticism from Opposition leaders and reports of protests from various parts of the country. When asked if they come under pressure from the protestors and repeal CAA like the three farm laws, Amit Shah gave a strong response.