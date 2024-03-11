CAA rules to be notified today, say home ministry sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs is set to notify CAA rules on Monday, March 11, according to sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to notify the regulation for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Monday, sources told LiveMint. The CAA laws were introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2019 to allow eligible individuals to obtain Indian citizenship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CAA rules confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The amendment of the Citizenship Act was followed by a massive protest in India against the move. To necessitate the entire process of applying for citizenship under CAA rules, an online portal has been prepared to facilitate the whole process digitally, an official told news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The regulations are prepared, and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will be conducted digitally. Applicants will need to disclose the year of their entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documentation will be required from the applicants," ANI quoted the official as saying.

(More to come)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!