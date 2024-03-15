The IUML had sought an urgent hearing in SC, saying that once citizenship is granted it cannot be taken back.

The Supreme Court of India has today agreed to hear a clutch of pleas seeking a stay on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules next week on March 19. Upon the matter being mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud listed the matter for next week.

Notably, there are around 200 connected petitions have been filed with the apex court on the matter since the CAA provisions were passed in 2019.

The IUML had sought an urgent hearing in SC, saying that once citizenship is granted it cannot be taken back.

CAA Notified for Implementation Four Years After Being Passed The Home Ministry on March 11 notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) rules.

The law paves the way for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees, who came to India before December 31 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to acquire Indian citizenship without having a valid passport of these countries or an Indian visa.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Parliament in December 2019. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on December 9 while the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11.

The amendments on citizenship for illegal migrants will not apply to certain areas. These include the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, as included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The exceptions also include the states regulated by the “Inner Line" permit under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations 1873.

These Sixth Schedule tribal areas include Karbi Anglong (in Assam), Garo Hills (in Meghalaya), Chakma District (in Mizoram), and Tripura Tribal Areas District. Further, the Inner Line Permit regulates the visit of all persons, including Indian citizens, to Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Why Are Protestors Opposed to CAA? Critics argue that the law, coupled with a proposed national register of citizens, could lead to discrimination against India's 200 million Muslims, the world's third-largest Muslim population.

Rights groups and Muslim organizations in particular expressed concerns given that India is home to the world's third-largest Muslim population. They fear that the proposed National Register of Citizens (NCR) coupled with the CAA could lead to the removal of citizenship for Muslims without proper documentation in border states.

The NRC, which identified and eliminated illegal immigrants from Assam on Supreme Court orders, had been a longstanding demand of Assam. But ever since its implementation, there has been a growing demand for its nationwide implementation and this has increased fears that the CAA-NRC dual moves would target Muslims.

