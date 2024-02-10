CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shah emphasized that the CAA is an act to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone's citizenship, and that it aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants. CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

"CAA is an Act of the country, it will be definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it," Shah said speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit here in the national capital.

"CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and they will be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking," Shah said.

Shah categorically said that the terms that CAA was brought in to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

Shah said that minorities in India, and specially those who follow Islam, are being provoked. The Home Minister firmly said, “CAA cannot snatch away anyone's citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan".

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the home minister said that this election was about corruption against development.

"This election is not about I.N.D.I.A vs NDA. This is about corrupt governance vs. zero tolerance against corruption. This election is about those who want to secure national security vs. those who, in the name of foreign policy, endanger national security" the Union Home Minister said. (ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!